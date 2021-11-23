Digital push could upend the pharmaceutical supply chain

The Flipkart group has entered the healthcare sector acquiring majority stake in Sastasundar Marketplace. Sastasundar is an online pharmacy and digital healthcare services provider. The acquisition comes after similar moves by business groups such as Reliance and Tata. Flipkart’s chief marketplace rival Amazon India launched an online pharmacy last year. Another competitor PharmEasy acquired Thyrocare Technologies to expand its service offerings. Apollo Hospitals has formed a separate subsidiary to scale-up its digital healthcare platform. The objective is to offer comprehensive solutions, wooing costumers with competitive prices and convenient solutions. This can have a two-sided impact on...