Crypto Conversations: Why Ukraine’s crypto-powered crowdfunding is a watershed moment

crowdfunding

For a country whose armed forces would be dwarfed by the Russian military, Ukraine has resorted to creative means to mount a strong resistance against attacks launched by its neighbour. The second-largest country in Europe after Russia, Ukraine launched a crowdfunding initiative on 26th February this year and has reportedly raised more than $46 million in cryptocurrency donations alone, according to cryptocurrency analytics firm Elliptic. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) made up most of the donations received, some donors...