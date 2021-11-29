Covid course — Look ahead, don’t look back

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

A frisson of fear is gripping the globe following the detection of a new strain of coronavirus, as nations across continents scramble to ring-fence themselves against a fresh spurt in the infection, putting a question mark on the fledgling recovery of the world economy. What is making countries panicky about omicron — the Greek sobriquet for this new virus variant — is its suspected potential of being more contagious than the other Covid strains that have emerged so far. According to...