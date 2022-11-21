English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE |Tata Power MD-CEO Praveer Sinha On Energy Business
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    COP27 | More promises made, but India needs to move on decarbonisation

    Climate conferences such as COP27 make new promises, with little progress on the previous ones. But that should not stop India from rolling out a decarbonisation initiative

    Subir Roy
    November 21, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    COP27 | More promises made, but India needs to move on decarbonisation

    Government and business must walk hand in hand to make decarbonisation succeed

    The COP27 has ended with smiles all around. But it almost didn’t. The crux of the matter which made it difficult for COP27 to come to an agreed position is better off countries have agreed to help developing countries badly affected by extreme climate events with both resources and technology. If you have the resources then you can access most of the technology. So when it comes to the crunch, it is an issue of resources. Developing countries in particular are pleased that their...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Angels are rushing to the exit, what should 'fools' do?

      Nov 18, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: G20 may be going off mandate, Sebi's proposal for buybacks, Indian IT firms rank low in value chain, what inflation trend means for markets, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers