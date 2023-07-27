English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Can Colgate sustain the shine?

    While a low base and relaunch of its flagship may partly explain good YoY growth rates, there’s reason to believe its performance is on the mend

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    July 27, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    Can Colgate sustain the shine?

    Colgate did well in the June quarter, with sales growth in double-digits

    Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s results cheered investors who have been awaiting this sort of news for long now. Ever since its new chief Prabha Narasimhan took over, they have been hoping for a turnaround in its performance. The main question, of course, is whether this is it? The headline numbers do look good. Sales grew by 10.8 percent over a year ago, with domestic sales rising by 12.3 percent and toothpaste sales growing in double digits. The numbers are good, but then the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s raining buybacks

      Jul 26, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US concerned of a India-China relationship thaw, mutual funds face investor hea...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers