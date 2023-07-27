Can Colgate sustain the shine?

Colgate did well in the June quarter, with sales growth in double-digits

Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s results cheered investors who have been awaiting this sort of news for long now. Ever since its new chief Prabha Narasimhan took over, they have been hoping for a turnaround in its performance. The main question, of course, is whether this is it? The headline numbers do look good. Sales grew by 10.8 percent over a year ago, with domestic sales rising by 12.3 percent and toothpaste sales growing in double digits. The numbers are good, but then the...