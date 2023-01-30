English
    Budget 2023: Telecom sector seeks policies to support capex

    Telecom is a capital-intensive sector and to meet the ever-growing demands of the economy, continuous upgradation in technology and expansion of the network is necessary. With the sector gearing up for a nationwide commercial deployment of 5G, there arises a need to address the liquidity crunch faced by the telecom service providers

    Vishal Malhotra & Kunal Chaudhary
    January 30, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
    Ahead of the nationwide commercial deployment of 5G, there is a need to address the liquidity crunch faced by the telecom service providers. (Representative Image)

    The telecom sector has been instrumental in uphol.ding the momentum during extraordinary COVID times and emerged as a ‘lifeline’ for India enabling businesses to function during lockdowns.  The surge in demand for flexible workspaces and the evolution of work from home ecosystem besides the growth of the digital economy has significantly increased the dependency on this sector wherein the need for robust network and connectivity upgradations has become even more critical. Keeping in view the significance of this sector and to give further impetus to the growth of the digital economy, the government has announced a series of reforms such as the moratorium on payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) through automatic route, reduction in bank guarantees, production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for telecom gear, etc. which has been quite positive for the telecom companies.

    The recent launch of 5G has marked 2022 as the landmark year which has propelled India towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. 5G rollout shall have a striking impact on India’s technological development, spur business innovations and would foster job creation in the country. It shall augment output as well as efficiency in all spheres of economic and social sectors and shall act as a catalyst for innovative technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), data centres and data analytics.

    Lower licence fees

    The telecom sector, indispensable for the digital economy, is looking forward to the Finance Minister tabling a cogent and enabling Budget on February 1, 2023. Telecom is a capital-intensive sector and to meet the ever-growing demands of the economy, continuous upgradation in technology and expansion of the network is necessary. With the sector gearing up for a nationwide commercial deployment of 5G, there arises a need to address the liquidity crunch faced by the telecom service providers. One of the things on the wish list of the sector is the reduction in license fees from three percent to one percent and the abolition of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).