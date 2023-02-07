English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Expect only committed crypto players to stay invested in India

    The current tax regime for the VDA sector will continue for the next one year or perhaps till the next general elections. As such, there may not be any immediate reversal of the recent exodus to better jurisdictions

    Rashmi Deshpande & Samiksha Agarwal
    February 07, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
    The Indian regulations may have more-than-stringent penalty clauses for defaulting entities or fraudulent activities which could potentially restore investor confidence.

    The Indian regulations may have more-than-stringent penalty clauses for defaulting entities or fraudulent activities which could potentially restore investor confidence.

    The Finance Act, 2022 introduced an adverse tax regime for the virtual digital asset (VDA), where a high rate of 30 percent tax was imposed on the transfer with no deduction in respect of expenditure other than the cost of acquisition. Moreover, losses from the transfer of VDAs were not allowed to be set off or being allowed to carry forward to subsequent years. Additionally, every transfer of VDA became subject to a tax deducted at source (TDS) of one percent of the transaction value. Lastly, as a gift, VDA was taxed in the hands of the recipient.

    The tax regime impacted the sector negatively, but the absence of a clear regulatory regime coupled with warnings against investing in VDAs from the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started an exodus of VDA-related businesses to more favourable jurisdictions. The implementation of a high rate of tax in India had the most distortionary impact as the country’s VDA exchanges lost up to 81 percent of their trading volumes in a very short span of time following the levy. This tax structure not only negatively impacted the trading volume but also the adoption of VDAs by Indians, as measured by mobile app downloads, which fell by a sizable 16 percent on a month-on-month basis for domestic exchanges.

    Crushed Hope

    Nevertheless, given the number of industry representations and a promise of self-regulation, the sector was hoping against hope that Budget 2023 would provide a token relief by liberalising at least the TDS applicability from one percent to 0.01 percent, which would still enable tracking VDA transactions. It was expected that Budget 2023 would address the ambiguities such as the place of VDA transactions and carve-out for non-fungible tokens (NFT). Even on the GST front, clarity was awaited on the tax rate.