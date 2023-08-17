Ayushman Bhava — Need to ensure PMJAY has a healthy and long life

Representative image

Highlights CAG spots discrepancies in the registration and validation of AB-PMJAY beneficiaries Invalid names, phone numbers, unrealistic dates of birth, etc. rampant There are even cases of “dead” getting medical benefits in Madhya Pradesh Unscrupulous health service providers exploiting technology to game the system Design flaws in AB-PMJAY have to be addressed at the earliest The Centre and the states have to jointly work to make the scheme a success A full-page advertorial on healthcare in Uttar Pradesh published in a business daily on August 12...