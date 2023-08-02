The Green Pivot: Autonomous electric vehicles have the potential to reshape the economy 

An autonomous electric vehicle in Tokyo (Image: AP/File)

Over the past 100 years, mobility has played a pivotal role in shaping human civilisation, revolutionising the way we live, work, and interact. The advancements in transportation technology have connected people across vast distances, transcending geographical barriers and transforming the global landscape. Autonomous electric vehicles (AEVs) are poised to disrupt the way we move people and goods, presenting unprecedented opportunities for efficiency, safety, and economic impact. The convergence of AI and battery technology has created a new era of possibilities...