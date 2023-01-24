English
    Activist investors move on Salesforce. Is Big Tech safe?

    Parmy Olson & Chris Hughes
    January 24, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
    Marc Benioff, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., speaks during a keynote at the 2022 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Tens of thousands of techies will frolic through kitschy national park-themed decorations in San Francisco's downtown this week as Salesforce Inc.'s annual Dreamforce conference returns in full after two pandemic years.

    Tech stocks got a bump on Monday morning after Elliott Investment Management took a multibillion-dollar position in Salesforce Inc., heralding a fight to squeeze higher returns out of the enterprise-software giant.
    Shareholder activism is ramping up and recent job cuts from Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corp. and others could go deeper if the goal is to get back to pre-Covid staffing levels. Elon Musk has shown that a large internet platform can keep the lights on with a fraction of the staff. Might a similar activist assault take on the rest of Big Tech, whose shares have dropped over the past 12 months in a post-pandemic hangover?

    Don’t count on it. Job cuts alone aren’t a guarantee of long-term shareholder value, as Musk is finding out. Stable leadership is a much better signal, and as it happens, most Big Tech firms are now run by technocrats who will almost certainly pursue more layoffs in 2023. And they’ll do so without the goading of activists, says Richard Kramer, senior analyst at Arete Research. “The large tech firms are fairly impervious [to activist investors] because they are among the best-managed companies in the world, with vast net cash balances,” he says.

    This is partly thanks to previous campaigns that targeted Silicon Valley’s obsession with founder-gods. The agitating by a shareholder activist at Microsoft in 2013 led to the capricious Steve Ballmer being replaced by Satya Nadella, whose leadership has added more than a $1 trillion in value to the company.

    After his death, the mercurial Steve Jobs was replaced by supply-chain maven Tim Cook, whose tenure has added almost $2 trillion in market value. Jeff Bezos left Amazon in the safe hands of cloud chief Andy Jassy, while Alphabet Inc.’s moonshot-chasers Sergey Brin and Larry Page were succeeded by operations expert Sundar Pichai.