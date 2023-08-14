A slowing Saudi economy has little choice but to cut production

While oil prices did rise in June and July on expectations of a China economic recovery, those don’t hold anymore

Highlights Since November global oil prices haven’t reached Saudi Arabia’s target of $90 per barrel Oil production cuts have slowed economic growth of the Kingdom Demand prospects are dim as biggest buyer China’s economic recovery is wobbly Saudi Arabia’s slow pace of diversification from oil has also weighed on growth Growth from non-OPEC countries are expected to be a key driver of oil output this year On August 4, OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee said there would be no change to the 2 million barrel...