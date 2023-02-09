English
    A comeback in US factory jobs, but will it sustain?

    After decades of employment declines, manufacturing is looking like a growth sector — if it can find enough young people willing to work in it

    Justin Fox
    February 09, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST
    The sharp jump over the past couple of years in the percentage of production workers who are teenagers is a sign of what’s to come, although expanding that share will take some effort. (Representative image)

    For the first time since the late 1970s, US employment in manufacturing has surpassed the peak set during the previous business cycle. This happened in May 2022, according to the revised 2022 payroll jobs data released last week by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of January 2023, the sector employed just short of 13 million Americans on a seasonally adjusted basis, the biggest number since November 2008.

    Factory Jobs Make a Modest Comeback | US payroll employment in manufacturing, seasonally adjusted

    After shrinking for three decades, manufacturing employment in the US appears to have returned to growth. In the 2010s this may have looked suspiciously like a dead-cat bounce after a decade of steep declines, and the latest BLS employment projections still estimate that manufacturing employment will fall by 139,400 from 2021 to 2031. Now that we’re almost 13 years into the new growth trend, I’m thinking that may be too pessimistic.

    It’s not as if manufacturing is suddenly where all the work is. The sector, which accounted for more than a third of American jobs during World War II and stayed above 30 percent for most of the 1950s, is now at 8.4 percent of payroll employment and shrinking slowly. That pace represents a drastic change from the long decline of the previous half century, though.