Women's Day: If I were a punctuation mark, I would be an ellipsis, says Bijal Vachharajani

When Bijal Vachharajani is not reading a children’s book, she’s editing or writing one. She’s the author of multiple planet-friendly books including A Cloud Called Bhura, Savi and the Memory Keeper, Kitten Trouble and PS What's up with the climate, a picture book illustrated by Archana Srinivasan. A commissioning editor at Pratham Books, she’s a certified climate worrier.

Winnie-the-Pooh by AA Milne, and my mom reading Hariprasad Vyas’s Bakor Patel to me.

How to be a Lion by Ed Vere

Maurice Sendak.

Picture books! Green books.

I don’t think I ever outgrew it, which I realised when I revisited it recently– Charlotte’s Web by EB White.

by Louisa May AlcottHobbes, so that he can cheer me up or prod me to do (more) outlandish stuff.

Terrible puns from the Potter and Percy Jackson world, such as Team Greenfydor for anyone who is eco-friendly (much lesser now from the Potter universe).

Not-subtle mentions of titles I love such as Shabnam Minwalla and Rohan Chakravarty’s books. Rohan’s still sad that Savi in Savi and the Memory Keeper could not buy his latest book.

Brainstorming a paper on a beach in Unnawatuna, making a last-minute edit while standing in the middle of Dubai Expo, reading digital ferros next to Nigeen Lake.

Team. Apart from that, everything else gets tuned out.

I use different notebooks – a planner for my day work, and a notebook for my writing. I also keep different hours for writing, which are completely outside my work schedule. The problem is they are still a giant peach cobbler in my head.

!!! By that I mean, ! is enough.

I’d be an ellipsis, always thinking what else could I have said.

PS How Cool is this Illustrator, Her Dog and Cats

The Lost Words by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris

Of course, masala chai.Guests would be Roz from Peter Brown’sCharlotte from EB

White’s Charlotte’s Web; the crow from all of Priya Kuriyan’s books; Puchku from A Book for Puchku by Deepanjana Pal and Rajiv Eipe, which means Boltu and Dodla will also come, and Ivan the gorilla from The One and Only Ivan by KA Applegate.

I will stop because there’s no more place at the table.

I’ll have called Badger frombut of course he’d decline.

Roz, The Wild Robot by Peter Brown, made me want to eat up the book.

So many, but I recently met a ginormous ficus close to my house and hugged them.

Runs away screaming.

I think I’d rather celebrate the female characters who were given the space to be who they truly are – awesome.

(This is a multi-part interview series with women writers.)