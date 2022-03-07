Women's Day: 'I hate classics. Hate me if you must,' says Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee

Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee is the author of The Body Myth (Penguin India & Unnamed Press 2019).
Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee is the author of The Body Myth (Penguin India & Unnamed Press 2019) and was shortlisted for the TATA Literature Live First Book Award 2019. Her work has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, Scroll.in, Electric Literature, Out of Print Magazine, and Southern Humanities Review, among others. She co-founded Bangalore Writers Workshop in 2012 and Write Leela Write in 2014. She lives in Bengaluru.The first book you remember reading?
Honestly, it was an inappropriate book for my age. In second grade, I found a copy about a girl abused severely as a child. Her name was Ursula Sunshine Assaid. It was traumatic.The first book you wish you'd read?
Julian is a Mermaid
by Jessica Love.Your hands-down favorite writer?
Otessa Moshfegh and Roxanne Gay.A genre you're partial to?
Psychological thrillersA book you outgrew and grew into again?
Tinkle comicsA classic you'd like to have written
I don't like classics. I know. Hate me if you must.A character you wish you'd met
The Mad Hatter.A writer you want to meet on the other side
bell hooksInside jokes or references that found their way into your writing
In my first novel, a lot of French existentialism.As you work, you listen to?
Nothing. I can't work with music. Unless I am editing. Then I can jam to hip hop.The book(s) you've gifted most?
Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi.Your personal mad tea party guests, and what you'd serve?
My neighbors (and besties) live upstairs in the same building. We have tea every evening with our dogs.
I am a vegan cook, so vegan peanut butter cookies, whole wheat bread, cashew cream cheese, fruit tarts, and iced espresso because I don't drink tea. Ever fallen in love with a character? Whom?
The fictional version of Marjane in Persepolis.Spoken-word, slam, a reading, jamming, rapping: which you have tried and which you'd like to one day?
I fantasise about rapping. Nicki Minaj Style. But I am terrible. I've done only readings; I will have to stick to that.Comfort writing or journalling: poetry or prose; pen, keyboard, screen, doodle, audio recorder?
Keyboard all the way.At an airport, with time to kill, and if you could get away with anything...
I'd make friends with strangers.A book-based movie you liked better than the book?The Namesake
. I honestly thought the film was way better.
(This is a multi-part interview series with women writers.)