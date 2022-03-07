Women's Day: 'I hate classics. Hate me if you must,' says Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee

Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee is the author of The Body Myth (Penguin India & Unnamed Press 2019).

Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee is the author of The Body Myth (Penguin India & Unnamed Press 2019) and was shortlisted for the TATA Literature Live First Book Award 2019. Her work has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, Scroll.in, Electric Literature, Out of Print Magazine, and Southern Humanities Review, among others. She co-founded Bangalore Writers Workshop in 2012 and Write Leela Write in 2014. She lives in Bengaluru.



The first book you remember reading?

The first book you wish you'd read?



Honestly, it was an inappropriate book for my age. In second grade, I found a copy about a girl abused severely as a child. Her name was Ursula Sunshine Assaid. It was traumatic.by Jessica Love.

Otessa Moshfegh and Roxanne Gay.

Psychological thrillers

Tinkle comics

I don't like classics. I know. Hate me if you must.

The Mad Hatter.

bell hooks

In my first novel, a lot of French existentialism.

As you work, you listen to?



The book(s) you've gifted most?



Nothing. I can't work with music. Unless I am editing. Then I can jam to hip hop.Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi.My neighbors (and besties) live upstairs in the same building. We have tea every evening with our dogs.

Ever fallen in love with a character? Whom?

Persepolis.Spoken-word, slam, a reading, jamming, rapping: which you have tried and which you'd like to one day?

I am a vegan cook, so vegan peanut butter cookies, whole wheat bread, cashew cream cheese, fruit tarts, and iced espresso because I don't drink tea.The fictional version of Marjane in I fantasise about rapping. Nicki Minaj Style. But I am terrible. I've done only readings; I will have to stick to that. Comfort writing or journalling: poetry or prose; pen, keyboard, screen, doodle, audio recorder?

Keyboard all the way. At an airport, with time to kill, and if you could get away with anything...

I'd make friends with strangers. A book-based movie you liked better than the book?

The Namesake. I honestly thought the film was way better. . I honestly thought the film was way better.