interview It took us 3 years, 50 visits to Delhi to import a computer. Magic wand of 1991 reforms liberated Infosys: NR Narayana Murthy As India marks 30 years of liberalisation on July 24, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy spoke to Moneycontrol on how the context of 1991 changed the aspirations of Infosys in one go, the hurdles that went away and the next wave of reforms that can help galvanise India.