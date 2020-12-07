PlusFinancial Times
You Can Now Get The PNR Status Of Your IRCTC Ticket On WhatsApp

Besides PNR status, passengers can also get live train status, previous and next railway stations and details of their other train journeys through a new feature.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST
The Indian Railways said trains should also have an Emergency Talk-Back on two physically independent channels in each coach

The Indian Railways said trains should also have an Emergency Talk-Back on two physically independent channels in each coach

Indian Railways passengers can now get real-time PNR status of their tickets booked on IRCTC with the detailed train journey.

Mumbai-based startup Railofy has come up with such a feature.

This feature will help passengers consume less time and allow them to search for the PNR status and other train journey details faster.

Besides PNR status, passengers can also get live train status, previous and next railway stations and details of their other train journeys.

Earlier, one had to dial the railway helpline number 139 to get live train status passengers.

Checking PNR status as well as real-time train journey details through WhatsApp - here is how you can do it:

- On your phone, update your WhatsApp app from Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS depending on your device.

- On your phone, save Railofy's train enquiry number '+91-9881193322'.

- To open your contacts list, go to WhatsApp and click on the new message button.

- Type in your 10-digit PNR number in the message window in the Railofy chat window.

- Updates about your train journey and status will then be sent to you on your WhatsApp by Railofy.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #personal finance #Railofy
first published: Dec 7, 2020 09:55 am

