Yamuna level in Delhi slightly up today: 10 talking points

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi, which was steadily decreasing till July 16, recorded a slight increase after heavy rains on Sunday night. Numerous areas in the city, such as Red Fort, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Rajghat, and ITO, remain submerged in knee-deep water.

To address the ongoing flood crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested assistance from the army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in relief efforts. However, the city is bracing for further challenges as the weather office forecasts additional rainfall and thunderstorms for July 17.

1. The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi had started receding till Sunday, July 16, providing some relief to residents from floods and waterlogging. However, heavy overnight rainfall on Sunday pushed the water level up a few notches in the morning of July 17.

2. At 9 am, the water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 205.58 meters, showing a slight increase from the previous measurement of 205.50 meters at 8 am.

3. The hourly water discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage, which had reached approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11, was recorded at 53,955 cusecs at 8 PM, July 16.

4. A total of 26,401 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in six districts of Delhi. Among them, around 21,504 people are currently accommodated in 44 camps, while others have shifted to relatives' houses or rented accommodations.

5. Engineers are working tirelessly to restore the full capacity of Delhi's Wazirabad Water Treatment plant, which had to be closed due to floods. The plant has resumed production at 54 MGD and will soon operate at its maximum capacity of 134 MGD.

6. The waterlogging situation on ITO road has further improved as the Yamuna River continues to recede slowly.

7. MCD schools located in flood-affected areas will remain closed until tomorrow, July 18, in line with the receding water level of the Yamuna River.

8. Heavy rainfall persisted in various parts of Uttarakhand on July 16, leading to landslides and the blockage of major road networks, including the Badrinath National Highway, according to officials. The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued an "orange alert" for heavy rains across all 13 districts of the state on July 17.

9. CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10,000 financial support to every flood-affected family in Delhi.

10. On July 16, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized the leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday for blaming his state for the floods in parts of Delhi. He stated that such finger-pointing is not in the best interest of humanity, the state, or the country. AAP leaders had accused the BJP-led Haryana government of releasing excessive water from the Hathnikund barrage, resulting in the flooding of the Yamuna river and the overflow affecting the streets and roads of the national capital.