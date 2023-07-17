Monsoon LIVE Updates: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Jharkhand and Odisha in next 24 hours

July 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

The Yamuna's water level recorded a "minor rise" in Delhi on July 17, news agency ANI reported. The water level of the river was recorded at 205.50 meters at 8 am on July 17. Early in the day, at 7 am, the water level of the river was recorded at 205.48 meters, said the agency.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, thanked everyone engaged in the rescue and road clearance operations on July 17. He tweeted, "I wish to personally thank PWD, DJB, army, NDRF, I&FC, navy and all officers and engineers of other depts for working 24x7 to save Delhiites and bringing life to normalcy. Salute to all of them! Thank u!"​​