    Jul 17, 2023 / 09:30 am

    Monsoon LIVE Updates: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Jharkhand and Odisha in next 24 hours

    Monsoon Live Updates: Coastal parts of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive isolated rainfall over the next 24 hours.

    Monsoon Live Updates: Owing to a cyclonic circulation forming over the northeast Bay of Bengal, near coastal Odisha, "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall is expected in North Odisha and Jharkhand over the next 24 hours, the Director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), HR Biswas, stated on July 15. Parts of coastal West Bengal are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

      Monsoon in India (Image source: ANI)
    • July 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      Monsoon LIVE Updates: Yamuna records minor rise in Delhi

      The Yamuna's water level recorded a "minor rise" in Delhi on July 17, news agency ANI reported. The water level of the river was recorded at 205.50 meters at 8 am on July 17. Early in the day, at 7 am, the water level of the river was recorded at 205.48 meters, said the agency.

      Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, thanked everyone engaged in the rescue and road clearance operations on July 17. He tweeted, "I wish to personally thank PWD, DJB, army, NDRF, I&FC, navy and all officers and engineers of other depts for working 24x7 to save Delhiites and bringing life to normalcy. Salute to all of them! Thank u!"​​

    • July 17, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

      Monsoon LIVE Updates: Ganga breaches danger mark, orange alert in Uttarakhand

      Several places in Uttarakhand continued to receive heavy rainfall on July 16, triggering landslides and blocking major road networks in the state, including the Badrinath National Highway, as per officials. The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued an "orange alert", warning of heavy rains, across all 13 districts of the state on July 17.

      According to officials, the Ganga crossed the danger mark of 293 metres, touching 293.15 metres in Haridwar on the evening of July 16. They further stated that an alert has already been issued in low-lying areas due to the rising level of the river.

    • July 17, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      Monsoon LIVE Updates: Over 75,000 trucks stuck in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains

      The Lorry Owners Federation, on July 16, said that more than 75,000 loaded trucks are stuck across various cities and towns. These trucks, which were headed towardsHimachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir, have been unable to move out of the state due to the heavy rains, said the​ president of the federation in Tamil Nadu.

    • July 17, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

      Monsoon LIVE Updates: South-West Monsoon enters news active phase this week, says IMD

      The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 16 said that the south-west monsoon is set to enter a new active phase this week.

      According to the IMD, the west coast will receive more rains this week, while parts of north-west India, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will continue receiving heavy rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall will continue for at least five more days in Himachal Pradesh, and in Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, notified the weather bureau on July 16.

