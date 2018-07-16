Women's Reservation Bill: A quick look at the bill's 20-year history

The Women's Reservation Bill has caught public attention again, with Congress President Rahul Gandhi calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support in getting the bill passed.

The bill, passed by the Rajya Sabha in March 2010, demands 33 percent representation of women in the Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies.

The Lok Sabha did not vote on the bill. Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) had opposed the bill.

The bill stipulates that reservation should end 15 years after the passage of the bill, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Only 11.8 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha are held by women, according to an IndiaSpend report.

The bill was first tabled over 20 years ago

The bill was first introduced in Parliament in September 1996. It was introduced again in 1998, 1999, 2002.

The current version of the bill was introduced in 2008 when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

On International Women's Day this year, the bill was spoken about in the Rajya Sabha but not tabled.

"With women constituting about 50 percent of our population, social, economic and political empowerment of women, including providing reservation in Parliament and state legislatures, has to be accorded top priority for the country to achieve rapid progress," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, as quoted by PTI.

What are some of the arguments against the bill?

One of the bill's criticisms is it perpetuates the unequal status of women as they won't be competing based on merit.

It has also been suggested the quota include reservation for women from minorities and OBCs.

Another possible drawback is the suggestion that reserved constituencies will be rotated. This might remove an incentive for the elected official to take care of the constituency.