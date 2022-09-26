English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Will have own platform to live-stream proceedings: SC

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said this when former BJP leader K N Govindacharya's counsel argued that the copyright of apex court proceedings cannot be surrendered to private platforms like YouTube.

    PTI
    September 26, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it will have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings and the use of YouTube for the purpose is temporary.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said this when former BJP leader K N Govindacharya's counsel argued that the copyright of apex court proceedings cannot be surrendered to private platforms like YouTube.

    YouTube has clearly sought the copyright over the webcast, lawyer Virag Gupta told the bench that also comprised Justices S Ravindra Bhat and J B Pardiwala. These are the initial stages. We will certainly have our own platforms...We will take care of that (copyright issue), the CJI said and listed Govindacharya's interim plea for hearing on October 17.

    Referring to a 2018 judgement, the lawyer said it was held that the copyright over all the material recorded and broadcast in this court shall vest with this court only. He also referred to the terms of use of YouTube and said this private platform also gets the copyright.

    In a unanimous decision taken by the recent full court meeting headed by the CJI, the apex court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27, almost four years after a path-breaking verdict in this regard was delivered in 2018.

    Close

    Related stories

    The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said. People would be able to access proceedings of the apex court on their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.

    On August 26, for the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court live- streamed proceedings of a bench headed by then Chief Justice (since retired) N V Ramana through a webcast portal.

    It was a ceremonial proceeding as Justice Ramana was to demit office that day. Several important cases are to be heard by five-judge constitution benches of the apex court.

    These include the validity of the 103rd constitution amendment granting 10 per cent quota to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Several important cases are to be heard by five-judge constitution benches of the apex court.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #live-stream proceedings #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 12:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.