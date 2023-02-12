English
    Why is everyone in Kolkata so happy?

    Festivals extend for days here, and no one seems to mind waiting an hour for a routine bank enquiry. Nor does anyone fear loss of limb while walking on the road. The underdog seems to rule here, and the crowds are ever ready to mete out justice.

    Sandipan Deb
    February 12, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
    A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata recreated Van Gogh's ‘Starry Night’ with shirts and jeans in a tribute to forgotten tailors and workmen.

    People in Kolkata are happy. That’s what I gathered in the three weeks I spent there recently. The malls are bustling. On a Sunday evening, the tony Tollygunge Club is so crowded that it takes some time to get a table. And of course, the food stalls on the streets are doing roaring business with their mutton and egg rolls.

    There is an old Bangla saying: “Baro maashe tero paarbon”—Bengalis celebrate 13 festivals in the 12 months of the year. That number has soared and the festivals have got longer. The traditional five-day Durga Puja now extends to 10 days. State government offices are shut down for these 10 days. Well-funded organizers even extend the Saraswati Puja, the festival of the goddess of learning, traditionally a sober one-day affair, to three or four days. Grand pandals are built—on themes like the Red Fort and the North Pole.

    Music blares from the pandals till late at night. Since Bengalis pride themselves on their liberalism, it ranges from Rabindra Sangeet to Kishore Kumar classics to trance music. Since this year, Saraswati Puja coincided with Republic Day, thus depriving the hard-working people of the state of an annual break, the government declared January 27 as a public holiday. Why shouldn’t be people be happy?

    Ganesh Chaturthi, unheard of in West Bengal till a few years ago, is now a huge annual festival that brings more joy and entertainment to citizens. Lord Hanuman, who had never been in the Bengali pantheon, is now up there. There’s brisk business in Hanuman amulets and rings that promise good luck and wealth.