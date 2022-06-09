West Asia diplomatic row| Experts stress on need for moderation in domestic debates

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) website detailing ties between India and the Arab countries, is effusive. India, it points out," has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations with Arab countries. These relations date back to ancient times."

Then the more crucial point. "There are important Indian investments in countries stretching from Oman to Egypt, Sudan and beyond… Much of our external trade passes along the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden… Our total bilateral trade with the Arab countries is over US $110 billion and the region is home to 4.5 million Indians and caters to 70 percent of our energy imports.”

In other words, in 2021-22, this two-way commerce was only third to Indo-US bilateral trade, which stood at $119.42 billion, and Sino-Indian trade, which aggregated $115.42 billion, according to the ministry of commerce figures released last month.

Suddenly in the blink of an eye – or after a couple of rash statements, commonplace on Indian TV - made by two BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and little-known Naveen Jindal, now threatens to imperil this equation.

India has, for decades, balanced out its relations between the Arab states on the Palestine question (not that the Arabs are united on the cause!) and their arch-rival, Israel. This equilibrium has not come easy; it has been managed by some deft diplomacy and old-style warmth that was appreciated by the Arabs as well as the Israelis.

For the moment, however, the Muslim world is up in arms against an old ally. Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran have summoned Indian ambassadors and demanded a public apology for comments made by BJP spokespersons against Prophet Mohammed. At least five Arab countries have lodged protests against India for comments that have been termed Islamophobic and Pakistan and Afghanistan – the usual suspects - have reacted strongly.

This comes amid reports that some big stores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain are removing Indian products from their shelves.

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) sounded ominous when it tweeted: "These cases of defamation are part of a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India."

States like Kerala would be one of the worst affected if the OIC moves to impose trade or economic sanctions against India.

The Cairo-based Arab Parliament strongly condemned and rejected the `irresponsible remarks made by two former spokespersons of the ruling party against Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement, it said that "such statements completely contradict the principle of tolerance and interfaith dialogue", which "leads to a state of tension and hatred between religions". Moneycontrol talked to five former Indian envoys to figure out the contours of a diplomatic row, normally not associated with India.

Q: How do you interpret the outrage in Islamic countries over the BJP spokesperson's controversial interview?

A: The Gulf nations and other Muslim countries have so far been silent over the rising communal discord in India being engineered for political purposes. This is largely because they avoid commenting on domestic issues in other countries. But this time, with loose remarks relating to Prophet Mohammed and his family, a red line has been crossed.

This matter goes beyond domestic issues relating to India. It crosses into the realm that is offensive to the Muslim community across the world. The Prophet is considered an ideal person by Muslims across the world and any remark against him or his family members evoke a strong reaction across the global Muslim community. I think the official reaction in Muslim countries was not unexpected. It is linked to their concerns over burgeoning Islamophobia across the world.

Q: Is the suspension of Nupur Sharma a message to all BJP spokespersons that they need to be careful about what they speak?

A: I think there is a larger problem here -- maligning India's Muslim community has become the 'new normal in our political order. Every day some BJP member in some part of the country says something obnoxious and abusive about Muslims as a collective entity. And, of course, numerous initiatives are being taken by BJP votaries to deface India's eclectic heritage through systematic assaults on our secular order.

An entire political platform has been shaped by the abuse of another community, a minority community that has always been an integral part of India's national fabric. The time has come to say `enough’ to this communal discord and communal abuse that has been ongoing for the last few years.

Q: Does this damage India’s image globally?

A: We have been criticised for human rights abuses by the United States three times in the last month, though we have been very dismissive of these criticisms. Muslim countries are reacting now because Nupur Sharma made derogative references about Prophet Mohammed. But we should be aware of larger concerns. Let me tell you, other countries are deeply disappointed with India -- we have for decades been a model of a successful democratic, pluralist, and secular order that also achieved economic and technological progress. We were the nation that other developing countries wanted to emulate. We were a shining example for the world.

Unfortunately, the path that we have chosen now completely contradicts what it used to be. Other countries want India to go back to the path on which we were -- a political order based on pluralism, multiculturalism, and accommodation in a solid democratic framework.

Rajiv Bhatia, former ambassador, Distinguished Fellow, Foreign Policy Studies Programme, Gateway House.

Q: Outrageous statements made on Indian TV are hardly uncommon. What is the trigger for this current diplomatic outrage?

A: This diplomatic crisis has been triggered by social media reactions in the Middle East, forcing their governments to act. Once, one government took the initiative, the others followed suit. This is the nature of buzz on social media – it comes down just as soon as it goes up - but the fact is that New Delhi has been sufficiently warned. There is a need for sobriety and moderation even in domestic social debates.

Q: How can India pull its chestnuts out of the diplomatic fire?

A: The MEA has made a clear distinction between the Pakistan-OIC combine on one hand and the rest of the Islamic world on the other. The second group has been informed that these utterances do not reflect government policy in any way, while for the first grouping, the government has used strong language, which can be expected.

It is important to remember that the Modi government’s Middle East policy is an extension and amplification of the old Indian diplomatic traditions. The Modi government has achieved great successes in the region, particularly with UAE and Saudi Arabia, and there have been many significant gestures, like the free trade agreement signed with the UAE.

Q: What do you see as the way ahead?

A: I am optimistic that Indian diplomatic members have the resilience to amply display that their country is pluralistic in nature and is a land of many religions. The ruling party is disciplined enough to ensure that such statements are not repeated in the future; today’s world is too interconnected, and we need to be aware of it before issuing statements.

Q: What is your assessment of the ongoing diplomatic row?

A: Personally speaking, we have disgraced ourselves with this (Nupur Sharma) statement. This is severe damage to India’s credibility. It’s a strict no-no. You can attack who you want, but there is no room for attacking the Prophet of Islam. The more significant question is what is the BJP and the Modi government doing about it? Whoever is in charge of the BJP propaganda machine, needs to be booted out.

I believe the current Biden-led American administration is not too unhappy with the anti-India outrage in Islamic countries; it suits them – they have no love lost for the Modi government. Significantly, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) has not issued a statement and the only two countries who really matter in the region are Saudi Arabia and UAE, with which India has good relations. Though Saudi Arabia had good relations with Pakistan, it dipped during Imran Khan’s tenure.

Q: How does India resolve the situation?

A: The one way for India to retrieve the situation is to, maybe, elevate Arif Mohammed Khan, the current governor of Kerala, as the next president or vice-president of India. I remember him from my time in Rajiv Gandhi’s PMO when he defied the prime minister on some critical issues.

The only way out for India is to lie low, wait, and above all, keep their lunatics in check. I believe that the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on the futility of discovering idols under every mosque has helped ease matters. Maybe it was prompted by the prime minister himself.

Q: Will there be economic repercussions?

A: I don’t believe there can be any economic repercussions because the Middle East kingdoms also realize the value that Indian ex-pats get on board for them; India’s total remittances from UAE and Saudi Arabia alone total to about US$ 43 billion and US$ 34.5 billion respectively! So, Indians working in the Gulf are an asset. At the moment, it is a waiting game, and let us hope for the best!

Q: Your take on this worst diplomatic row in decades, involving India.

A: I would say it is a storm in a teacup, which is going to die down soon. The lady in question (Nupur Sharma) has apologised, saying that she got carried away. The government has made it known that this is not official policy, and that is where the matter rests now.

I must say that there are times when Islamic countries recede to some kind of primitive tribalism. There was a time when artist MF Hussain, who painted nudes of Goddess Saraswati, left India in the 2000s to be given citizenship of Qatar. I don’t remember anyone raising objections. So, this outrage is selective.

Q: The OIC and others have strongly condemned India.

A: We must also not forget that hardly any country agrees with each other in the 57-member OIC, the largest formal grouping in the world outside of the United Nations; most of them are at loggerheads and an occasion like this gives them the opportunity to unite. As for strategic relationships, if India needs them, the Islamic countries need us. It is a two-way street. If a supermarket closes its showroom for Indian goods, it can hardly be considered an economic setback.

Q: Are all Muslim countries on this anti-India platform?

A: I don’t know of any Muslim country in Africa, for instance, wading into this controversy because they need India. As for Pakistan’s outrage, it is only to be expected and can hardly be taken seriously.

Q: How do you see this anti-India diplomatic crisis unfolding in the Islamic world?

A: It is unfortunate the way things have happened. But the action taken by the Indian government has helped to assuage feelings on the other side. Indo-Arab ties are strong and vibrant and mutually advantageous. Indians are well regarded in the Gulf for their hard work and skills; they are not known to get into activities that attract the attention of law.

The Middle East rulers know it as well and this has been conveyed to successive Indian prime ministers on their visits to the Gulf. Much will depend upon how some of the other nations react. For instance, we can expect countries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to up the ante as they did during the abrogation of Article 370.

Q: Could this row come as a setback to economic ties with the region?

A: Economic relations between India and the Middle East are mutually beneficial to both sides. India has big investments in gas and oil and the bilateral trade is very high. So, for a supermarket or two to say it is taking Indian stuff off their shelves or for any economic entity there to announce on social media that it will not hire Hindus, does not make sense.

Q: What about security and strategic ties with the Middle East?

A: Well, in December 2020, an Indian army chief, for the first time in an official capacity, visited UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting India's growing defence ties with the Gulf nations. Without taking names, some groups like Al Qaeda and Islamic State get the help of some non-state actors in this region and everything was up for discussion.

In February this year, the Saudi Army chief came on a first historic visit to India. So, in strategic terms, it is a growing relationship. Some countries there are keen on buying Indian Brahmos. There is convergence in many strategic areas, which should only grow in times to come.