Unlock 1.0: Can I step out, which shops are open and other important questions answered

People stand in a queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop in New Delhi on May 4. (REUTERS)

The government on May 30 extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown until June 30 in containment, or high-risk zones. But there were significant easing of restrictions in other parts, as restaurants, malls and religious institutions were permitted to reopen from June 8.

Below are the answers to all the vital questions you may have:

Has the lockdown been extended?

Yes, until June 30, only for containment zones.

Have rules been relaxed for non-containment areas?

Yes. For non-containment zones, life moves from Lockdown to Unlock 1.0.

Have the colour-coded zones—Red, Orange and Green—been done away with?

Yes. From now on the country is broadly divided in two groups: Containment and Non-Containment zones.

Can I know if I stay in containment zone?

Yes. A containment zone is an area where there are high incidence of Covid-19 positive cases. Your DM/DC’s social media pages will put these out. Your state chief minister’s social media pages (Twitter/Facebook) will also contain details.

Is there something called a buffer zone?

Yes. A buffer zone is an area of spread in a 5-kilometre radius (7 Kms in rural areas) of a containment zone.

Can I find out which zone I stay?

Yes. Your DM/DC’s social media pages will put these out. Your state chief minister’s social media pages (Twitter/Facebook) will also contain details.

Does my life change in a containment zone?

No. If you are in a containment zone, your life doesn’t change much. Only essential activities are allowed in these zones. No outsider is allow to get into these zones. Any one staying in these zones aren’t allowed to venture out.

Will I start working from office?

Yes. Private offices can operate in non-containment zones.

Will shops selling non-essential be allowed to open?

Yes. Shops will be allowed to open in non-containment zones.

Can I go a temple or religious place?

Yes. All religious places have been allowed to open from June 8.

Will shopping malls open?

Yes. Shopping malls can open from June 8. The health ministry will issue norms separately for these

Will restaurants be allowed to open?

Yes. Restaurants can open from June 8. The health ministry will issue norms separately for these

Will bars be allowed to open?

No. Bars will continue to remain shut.

Will hotels be allowed to open?

Yes. Hotels can open from June 8. The health ministry will issue norms separately for these

Will inter-state movement of people and goods be allowed?

Yes. There will be no restrictions on movement of inter-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required.

Can I go to a coffee shop?

Yes. Coffee shops are restaurants, which have been allowed to open from June 8.

Will sports complexes/stadia be allowed to open?

Yes. Sports complexes and stadia have already been allowed to open, but without any spectators.

Can I order food for delivery?

Yes. Take-away and home delivery services of restaurants have already been allowed.

Will I be able to withdraw money?

Yes. Cashier and teller operations of banks (including ATMs) will continue to stay open.

Can I take out my car/bike?

Yes. You will be allowed to take out your car/bike if you are in a non-containment zone.

Can I book an Ola/Uber?

Yes. Your state government and DM will decide. It is likely that cab aggregators may be allowed to operate in non-containment zones.

Can I travel by metro?

No. Travel by metro is prohibited until further notice in all zones.

Can I go for a walk/run or cycle in my neighbourhood?

Yes. But not in a group and not between 9 pm to 5 am, regardless of which zone you stay.

Can kids go out to the park?

No. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home

Can my house help and driver come for work?

Yes. They have already been allowed in non-containment zones, but only if the RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry

Am I allowed to visit friends and vice versa?

Yes. They have already been allowed in non-containment zones, only if your friends’ RWA allows and vice versa

Will I be able to buy alcohol?

Yes. Most states have opened up alcohol shops outside of the containment zones.

Is domestic air travel allowed?

Yes. Air travel within India has started from May 25.

Can I travel by train to another state?

Yes. Inter-state train services have already opened up. You can find details in www.irctc.co.in

Will I be able to buy petrol?

Yes. Petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies will continue to operate.

Can an AC mechanic/carpenters/plumbers come to my place?

Yes. But only if you stay in non-containment area and your RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry.

Can I go from Delhi to Gurgaon/Noida/Faridabad/Ghaziabad?

Yes. Inter-state movement of persons and goods have been allowed. Officials, however, can restrict these based on local conditions.

Can guests be invited for marriage ceremonies?

Yes, but the number of people should not exceed 50.

Can funeral rituals be carried out?

Yes, but funeral related gatherings cannot exceed 20 people.

Will schools/colleges open?

No. A decision to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions will be taken in July.

Can I get non-essential goods such as clothes home delivered through e-commerrce companies?

Yes. E-commerce delivery of non-essentials have already been allowed.

Can I visit a salon? I badly need a haircut?

Yes. Salons have been allowed to open, but with social distancing norms.

Will I be fined if I don’t wear a mask?

Yes. Wearing of masks have been made compulsory in public places. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it

Will I be fined if I spit in a public place?

Yes. Spitting in public places have been banned. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it

Can a political rally take place?

No. Social, political, cultural, sports and religious congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Can I travel overseas in an airline?

No. International air travel from India remains prohibited, unless specially allowed by the government

Will cinema halls allowed to open?

No. Cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut.

Will gymnasiums and swimming pools be allowed to open?

No. Gymnasiums and swimming pools will continue to remain shut.



