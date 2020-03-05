App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

The 49-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial in May, made his fifth attempt at getting bail on the basis of a change in circumstances.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A UK court on March 5 rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

However, the High Court in London rejected his bail plea.

However, the High Court in London rejected his bail plea.

Modi was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi #Punjab National Bank #United Kingdom

