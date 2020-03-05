UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

The 49-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial in May, made his fifth attempt at getting bail on the basis of a change in circumstances.
A UK court on March 5 rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

However, the High Court in London rejected his bail plea.
