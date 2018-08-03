App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UIDAI says it has not asked telecom operators to save toll number on phones

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa
Representative image

The Unique Identification Authority of India on Friday clarified that the default inclusion of its toll free number in phone number lists of users has nothing to do with the authority.

Over the past couple of days, Twitter has been abuzz with users sharing their phone contact lists which mysteriously had a toll-free number, 1800-300-1947, saved under "UIDAI".

UIDAI is the agency that administers Aadhaar numbers. It said the toll free number appearing in phone books was "outdated and invalid".

While most users who raised this issue on Twitter were using Android, Moneycontrol found some iPhone users who were surprised to find the number in their contact lists as well.

"UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever," UIDAI said in a statement.
UIDAI added that "some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public. UIDAI’s valid Toll free number is 1947 which is functional for more than the last  two years," and that it has neither asked "telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include  18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers".
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:24 pm

