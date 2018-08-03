UIDAI says it has not asked telecom operators to save toll number on phones

The Unique Identification Authority of India on Friday clarified that the default inclusion of its toll free number in phone number lists of users has nothing to do with the authority.



Many people, with different provider, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default and so without their knowledge. Can you explain why? Regards, August 2, 2018

Over the past couple of days, Twitter has been abuzz with users sharing their phone contact lists which mysteriously had a toll-free number, 1800-300-1947, saved under "UIDAI".



Check your phone contacts: You may see an entry for UIDAI with the number 1800-300-1947. This has been pushed mysteriously thru the back end? If correct It means agencies can push anything into your phone without your knowledge.

UIDAI is the agency that administers Aadhaar numbers. It said the toll free number appearing in phone books was "outdated and invalid".

While most users who raised this issue on Twitter were using Android, Moneycontrol found some iPhone users who were surprised to find the number in their contact lists as well.

UIDAI added that "some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public. UIDAI’s valid Toll free number is 1947 which is functional for more than the last two years," and that it has neither asked "telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers".

"UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever," UIDAI said in a statement.