MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Two earthquakes hit Manipur's Ukhrul area 14 minutes apart on August 17

The first quake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Manipur at 9.02 pm on August 17, the second one of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit at 9.16 pm

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 10:15 PM IST
representational image

representational image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Manipur at 9.02 pm on August 17, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake occurred in Manipur’s Ukhrul, at a distance of 38 km from Sikhong Sekmai. The tremors of the earthquake that hit at a depth of 59.7 km were felt in both India and Myanmar.

According to the National Center for Seismology, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Manipur at a depth of 55 km at 9.16 pm on August 17. The earthquake hit 40 km south of Ukhrul the second time.

Notably, Manipur is prone to earthquakes and has faced several tremors over the past month.

In the month of July alone, Manipur had reported two earthquakes – one on July 9 and another on July 22.

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 21 km east of Imphal in Manipur at 4.28 pm on July 22 and another of 4.5 magnitude had hit the state's Ukhrul district on July 9.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #earthquake #Manipur
first published: Aug 17, 2021 10:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.