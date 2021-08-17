Two earthquakes hit Manipur's Ukhrul area 14 minutes apart on August 17

representational image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Manipur at 9.02 pm on August 17, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.



Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 21:16:31 IST, Lat: 24.57 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 55 Km ,Location: 40km S of Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/pnQ2pqjOWQ@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/VMksvZqk8o

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 17, 2021

The earthquake occurred in Manipur’s Ukhrul, at a distance of 38 km from Sikhong Sekmai. The tremors of the earthquake that hit at a depth of 59.7 km were felt in both India and Myanmar.

According to the National Center for Seismology, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Manipur at a depth of 55 km at 9.16 pm on August 17. The earthquake hit 40 km south of Ukhrul the second time.

Notably, Manipur is prone to earthquakes and has faced several tremors over the past month.

In the month of July alone, Manipur had reported two earthquakes – one on July 9 and another on July 22.

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 21 km east of Imphal in Manipur at 4.28 pm on July 22 and another of 4.5 magnitude had hit the state's Ukhrul district on July 9.