172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|truckers-body-calls-3-day-strike-in-madhya-pradesh-from-august-10-5677501.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Truckers body calls 3-day strike in Madhya Pradesh from August 10

The All India Motor Transport Congress said that the COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the transport business. It has called the strike in the state from Monday to Wednesday.

PTI
Representative image.
Representative image.

A transporters organisation has given a call for three-day strike in Madhya Pradesh from Monday in support of their demand for exemption from the road tax and GST during April-September besides a cut in the value added tax (VAT) on diesel.

The All India Motor Transport Congress said that the COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the transport business. It has called the strike in the state from Monday to Wednesday.

"Around seven lakh vehicles including trucks and small commercial vehicles will participate in this three-day lockdown," Vijay Kalra, vice-president (Western region) of the organisation, claimed on Sunday.

Close

Kalra said that due to lack of business amid COVID-19 outbreak, the state transporters are facing financial troubles and diesel prices have gone up significantly.

"In these circumstances we demanded that VAT on diesel be reduced, transporters should be exempted from road tax and GST during the two quarters of this financial year (April-June and July-September) and truck drivers should be covered under insurance for COVID-19 by the state government," he said.

Kalra also demanded that the check posts of the Transport Department should be shut immediately, alleging rampant corruption on such posts at the borders of the state.
First Published on Aug 9, 2020 07:26 pm

tags #All India Motor Transport Congress #India #Madhya Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.