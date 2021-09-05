Tokyo Paralympics | India' Krishna Nagar wins gold in men’s singles badminton SH6

Krishna Nagar of India in action against Man Kai Chu of Hong Kong (Image:REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Indian athlete Krishna Nagar has snagged gold in the men’s singles badminton SH6 event in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on September 5.

Nagar took the top spot after beating Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17. The 22-year-old from Jaipur won all his matches throughout the tournament, besides one dropped game.

Notably, this is India’s second badminton gold at the Tokyo Paralympics and our fourth medal in the sport. He joins Indian Pramod Bhagat among the gold medal winners in the sport. Bhagat had claimed the first gold in badminton in SL3 class on September 4.

Earlier, India's Suhas Yathiraj won the silver medal in the men's singles badminton SL4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, after losing to France's Lucas Mazur.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

India now had five gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.



Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Congratulating Krishna Nagar on winning gold in the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his feat has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian.

(With inputs from PTI)