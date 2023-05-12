News Live: NCLAT begins hearing lessors appeal against Go First insolvency

CBSE Class 12 result: 87.33 per cent students pass board exams.
Two senior leaders of Imran Khan's party were arrested on Friday as the Pakistan government launched a crackdown on the opposition party amidst the worsening political turmoil in the country following the former prime minister's arrest in a corruption case.
Shireen Mazari, a former federal minister for Human Rights, was arrested from her house.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that Maharashtras Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest.
He made the demand a day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on last years political crisis that resulted in the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who later joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.
Slamming the BRS government over the TSPSC paper leak issue, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said his party would fill up two lakh job vacancies and annually release 'job calendars' if it came to power in the state.
Addressing a 'Nirudyoga March' (March in support of the unemployed) organised by BJP at Sangareddy town near here on Thursday, he alleged that several family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have got jobs during BRS rule but unemployed youth are in dire straits.
Delhi is likely to witness a warm Friday with the mercury expected to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark, the India Meteorological Department said.
The weather office has predicted clear skies throughout the day in the national capital with zero chance of rain.
India has recorded 1,580 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases have come down to 18,009 from 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.
The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).
A voter turnout of 53 per cent was recorded in the final phase of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to official figures, as the Samajwadi Party accused BJP supporters of indulging in malpractices, especially in Kannauj.
The polling began at 7 am in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya districts.
*SC to hear PILs on Adani-Hindenburg row. The bench to consider SEBI's application seeking a six-month extension to complete probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and lapses in regulatory disclosure.
* SC to hear a plea of TMC leader Sushmita Dev alleging discrepancies in preparation of NRC in Assam.
* SC to hear a plea of Delhi government challenging L-G's power to nominate members in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
* SC to hear a plea of West Bengal government against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a criminal case.
* SC to hear pleas related to hate speeches.
* SC to hear a plea related to security of judges in trial courts across the country.
25-year-old Bunty, brother of the gangster Tillu Tajpuria’s aide allegedly died by suicide. Family members heard a gunshot yesterday and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was declared brought dead at the hospital: Delhi Police