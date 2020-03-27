Three more coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, count 29

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh increased to 29 on Friday, with three men, including a railway guard, testing positive, an official said.

Of the 29 coronavirus cases in the state, two, one from Indore and another from Ujjain, have died, while 27 patients are being treated at hospitals.

A 50-year-old man, a railway guard, tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

"He had been referred to the AIIMS by Railway hospital," said a health department official.

The person had traveled to Jhansi rencenly, he added.

In Jabalpur, two persons who worked at the shop of a businessman who had returned from Dubai tested positive.

The businessman and his family members were the first coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal district administration said that area in one-km radius from the residence of coronavirus patients would considered as a "containment area".

All the residents of a containment area would be home quarantined and traffic would be stopped, the order stated.

An additional two-km buffer zone would also be created around such areas.

There are 13 cases in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, three in Bhopal, two each in Shivpuri and Ujjain and one in Gwalior, according to state officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, ordered closure of all liquor shopts -- whether selling 'foreign' or 'country-made -- as such shops attract crowds, official sources said.