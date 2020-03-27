App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three more coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, count 29

Of the 29 coronavirus cases in the state, two, one from Indore and another from Ujjain, have died, while 27 patients are being treated at hospitals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh increased to 29 on Friday, with three men, including a railway guard, testing positive, an official said.

Of the 29 coronavirus cases in the state, two, one from Indore and another from Ujjain, have died, while 27 patients are being treated at hospitals.

A 50-year-old man, a railway guard, tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

Close

"He had been referred to the AIIMS by Railway hospital," said a health department official.

related news

The person had traveled to Jhansi rencenly, he added.

In Jabalpur, two persons who worked at the shop of a businessman who had returned from Dubai tested positive.

The businessman and his family members were the first coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal district administration said that area in one-km radius from the residence of coronavirus patients would considered as a "containment area".

All the residents of a containment area would be home quarantined and traffic would be stopped, the order stated.

An additional two-km buffer zone would also be created around such areas.

There are 13 cases in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, three in Bhopal, two each in Shivpuri and Ujjain and one in Gwalior, according to state officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, ordered closure of all liquor shopts -- whether selling 'foreign' or 'country-made -- as such shops attract crowds, official sources said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.