English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Three boys drown in floodwaters in Delhi

    These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.

    PTI
    July 14, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
    Three boys drwon in Delhi floods

    Three boys drwon in Delhi floods

    Three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur area on Friday, officials said.

    The boys, all residents of north east Delhi's Jahangirpuri, were aged between 10 and 12. According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm. According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm.

    These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.

    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi flood #Yamuna water level
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 06:10 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!