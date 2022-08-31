English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Thailand looks to Indian weddings to boost tourism revenue

    Famous for its white-sand beaches and nightlife, Thailand hopes to tap into "pent-up demand" from the multi-billion dollar Indian wedding industry, Tourism Authority of Thailand deputy governor Siripakorn Cheawsamoot told Reuters in an interview this week.

    Reuters
    August 31, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    Thailand (Image: Reuters)

    Thailand (Image: Reuters)

    Thailand hopes to boost its tourism revenue to between 600 billion-700 billion baht ($16 billion-$19 billion) by year-end, by targeting high-spending groups like Indian wedding parties and honeymooners, a senior tourism official said.

    Famous for its white-sand beaches and nightlife, Thailand hopes to tap into "pent-up demand" from the multi-billion dollar Indian wedding industry, Tourism Authority of Thailand deputy governor Siripakorn Cheawsamoot told Reuters in an interview this week.

    "Data from the last two years showed that many Indian couples got married, but couldn't find honeymoon locations ... or held back on getting married because they wanted to have their reception overseas including in Thailand," he said on Tuesday.

    Foreign tourism revenue from January to Aug. 28 came in at 186 billion baht from 4.2 million visitors, and 10 million arrivals are expected for the full year.

    The Southeast Asian country relies heavily on tourism as a driver of economic growth. Foreign arrivals plummeted to just 428,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with a record of nearly 40 million in 2019 when tourism made up 12% of GDP.

    Close

    Related stories

    Now, having dropped most pandemic-related restrictions, the government is targeting revenue of $11 billion in the second half of 2022.

    Indian weddings in Thailand can cost 10 million to 30 million baht, as they can last up to a week and include everything from event planning to catering, decoration and transportation.

    About 60% of Indian destination weddings in Thailand were those of residents of India, while the remainder were from overseas Indian families, he said, so Thai tourism representatives in Mumbai and New Delhi are expanding partnerships with wedding planners.

    Siripakron expects tourists will be spending at least 48,000 baht per trip this year and in 2023 he hopes that number will rise to 50,000 baht per trip, helped by other high-spending segments like medical tourism and executives choosing to work remotely in Thailand.

    The government will also extend some tourist visas from 15 to 30 days starting in October as traveller behaviour changes to favour longer stays due to expensive flights and low availability, he said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Thailand #Tourism #weddings
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 02:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.