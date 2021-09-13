MARKET NEWS

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes Bill to exempt state from NEET

The Bill sparked a political row with Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami blaming the DMK government for the suicide of the NEET aspirant.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
MK Stalin

MK Stalin


The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on September 13 passed a Bill seeking the state's exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing the outcome of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test he was to take, echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government while Chief Minister M K Stalin tabled a Bill in the assembly, seeking a permanent exemption from NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class 12 marks to ensure social justice.

The Bill sparked a political row with Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday blaming the DMK government for the suicide of the NEET aspirant.

As soon as the House convened, K Palaniswami referred to the death by suicide of 19-year old Dhanush in his native Salem district on Sunday and targeted the government on the matter.

He said that though the DMK had promised “cancelling” NEET, it was not done and several students had not prepared well. Some of his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. He sought a job for a person from the family, besides cash assistance.

The Bill seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (Class XII).

On September 12, hours before he was to appear for NEET for a third time, 19-year old Dhanush belonging to a village near Salem died by suicide, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take and the incident triggered a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible for the death and the state government targeting the Centre, news agency PTI reported.

Chief Minister Stalin, while replying, said NEET was conducted for the first time in Tamil Nadu when Palaniswami was the Chief Minister and it was not held even when late J Jayalalithaa was the CM. Recalling the death by suicides of students including S Anita in recent years, he said all these happened when Palaniswami was the CM.

"Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam in Tamil Nadu. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK government on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide. DMK is responsible for it," Edappadi K Palaniswami was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Bill, referring to recommendations of a high-level committee, said the government has decided to enact a law to dispense with the requirement of NEET for admission to UG Medical degree courses and to provide admission to such courses on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, through “Normalisation methods” in order to ensure “social justice, uphold equality and equal opportunity, protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated and bring them to the mainstream of medical and dental education and in turn to ensure a robust public health care across the state particularly the rural areas.”

With inputs from agencies
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #M K Stalin #Tamil Nadu
first published: Sep 13, 2021 03:17 pm

