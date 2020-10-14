Statue of Unity to reopen for tourists from October 17; All you need to know

The Gujarat government has announced that the Statue of Unity, which was listed as one of the eight wonders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), will be reopened for tourists from October 17.

The 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be reopened for visitors on the first day of Navratri, after remaining shut for almost seven months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Statue of Unity will be reopened for tourists with several precautionary measures in place to stop coronavirus spread. The Sardar Ekta Trust, which manages the structure, has released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the same.

Tickets to visit the statue will have to be purchased online via the authorised website www.soutickets.in. The ticket window will be opened for a two-hour slot.

Around 2,500 tourists will be allowed to visit the Statue of Unity every day. However, only 500 tourists will be allowed up to the viewing gallery to ensure strict social distancing is maintained.

Visitors will be allowed to enter in five slots of two hours each. In each slot, 500 visitors will be allowed.

(With agency inputs)