Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonia Gandhi leaves for US for routine medical check-up, to miss first half of Parliament session

Gandhi would be returning in the last week of September, and had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before departing.

Moneycontrol News
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (Image: Reuters)

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has gone abroad for a routine medical check-up accompanied by her son and former party chief Rahul, several reports suggest.

According to a PTI report, Gandhi has left for the United States and is expected to be away for around a fortnight. She would reportedly miss more than half of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sources told the news agency.

Close

Gandhi would be returning in the last week of September, and had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before departing for her medical check-up.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up & medical check up, which was deferred due to the pandemic.She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi.We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern & good wishes," senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewal, who was appointed as the party's Karnataka unit in-charge recently, said in a tweet.

Last month, Gandhi was admitted to New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for routine tests.
