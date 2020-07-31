Congress president Sonia Gandhi's condition improving: Hospital

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin.
PTI
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted to a private facility in Delhi, is showing improvement in her condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.
Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin."Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," the hospital said in a fresh bulletin. "Her condition is currently stable."
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 07:50 pm