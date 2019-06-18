App
India
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Slow monsoon progress delays sowing of soyabean, cotton crops

'The sowing of crops like soyabean, pulses and groundnuts are delayed by 8-10 days. There are still time. However, if rains are further delayed beyond a week it will be a bit of concern as farmers will begin switch to other crops,' Mehta said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The late arrival of monsoon by one week has delayed the kharif sowing of cotton, soyabean, groundnut and pulses and is likely to result in slow crop arrivals, according to industry bodies.

"The arrival of monsoon delayed this year, may lead to delay in sowing of crops, however, it is too early to predict any consequences as there are still a week to 10 days time," the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) executive director B V Mehta told PTI here.

"The sowing of crops like soyabean, pulses and groundnuts are delayed by 8-10 days. There are still time. However, if rains are further delayed beyond a week it will be a bit of concern as farmers will begin switch to other crops," Mehta said.

The monsoon hit the southern state of Kerala on June 7. The monsoon, which accounts for more than 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall, is critical to the nations crop output.

Mehta said, the rainfall with intervals are also very important for the overall crop output.

In Gujarat, certain districts had rainfall following cyclone Vayu, but the rest of the state are still dry.

Cotton Association of India president Atul Ganatra said for cotton crop sowing is delayed by two weeks in the cotton growing states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and central India like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Last year the rains came during the first week of June, whereas this year there are no rains so far in these states, he said.

"This delay in sowing and will result in a delay in crop arrivals. Usually, the crop arrival begins from October first week, now it will be delayed to the third or fourth week. As the mills will require cotton, the delay in arrivals might affect the price," he added.

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 08:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #monsoon

