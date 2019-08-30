App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Situation in J&K 'contrary to govt's claims', says Sitaram Yechury after Srinagar visit

Yechury alleged that he was not allowed to leave the premises of the guest house that he was lodging in and not even allowed to speak to people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who returned to Delhi from Srinagar on August 30, contested the government’s claims of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Claiming that he was not allowed to speak to anyone, Yechury told CNN News18, "We were not allowed to meet anyone else so there was no way to assess the situation. But from what I could see on the roads, the situation is not what the government claims."

Yechury had visited Srinagar on August 29 to meet ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami after the Supreme Court rejected the Centre’s contention that his visit may endanger the situation in the Valley.

He said he met Yousuf twice – on August 29 and on August 30, when the doctors were there. He said even though the administration wanted him to leave on August 29, he decided to stay over and leave the next day.

related news

Yechury alleged that he was not allowed to leave the premises of the guest house that he was lodging in and not even allowed to speak to people. The CPI(M) leader is expected to submit an affidavit to the apex court narrating what transpired with him in Srinagar.

Speaking about the restrictions in the Valley, he said: "I was not permitted to gather any information. From comrade Yusuf's place of stay, we were escorted heavily to one of the guest houses where we stayed the night. But what appeared is completely contrary to the claims that are being made. Whatever I have seen and whatever has been our experience, I will submit that in SC.”

On being asked about the health condition of Tarigami, who has been under house arrest since August 5, Yechury said, "He continues to be under treatment in the supervision of doctors. The line of treatment and diagnosis was being done under the supervision of AIIMS."

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #CPI(M) #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Sitaram Yechury

