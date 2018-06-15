Shujaat Bukhari and jawan's deaths postpone decision on extending Ramzan ceasefire

The decision on extending ceasefire after Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed by the Centre until after Eid, a government functionary has said. One of the key aspects in making this decision will be tight security measures for the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin later this month.

The decision was expected to be announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday but was postponed in the light of the killings of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the abduction and killing of a jawan identified as Aurangzeb in Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta told CNN-News18 that there is "no question of extension of ceasefire". He said that people in the Valley were disturbed at the killings and that action will be taken against the perpetrators. "In the next few days, we will review patrolling services; Security is being strengthened for Amarnath Yatra", Gupta added.

A day ahead of the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan and the festival of Eid, senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, editor of English daily ‘Rising Kashmir’ was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in front of his office at Press Enclave in Srinagar. One of his personal security officer (PSO) was also hot did while the other is critically injured.

On the same day, a soldier of the Rashtriya Rifles in the Indian Army who was returning home for Eid was abducted by militants; and later his bullet-riddled body was found in a village in Pulwama. Another soldier and two militants were killed in a gunbattle in Bandipore on the eve of Eid.

The incidents have exposed the militants’ intent to sabotage measures of peace such as the suspension of ceasefire. The decision on extension of ceasefire will gauge parameters such as incidents of violence during Ramzan, mob attacks involving stone pelting, grenade attacks, number of youths joining militant organisations, etc. The Centre, in its meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday, considered reports from the Army, paramilitary forces (CRPF and BSF), intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir government before finalising their decision.

Besides, security measures for Amarnath Yatra, that begins on June 28, need to be weighed. Last year, militants had attacked a bus carrying yatris, killing eight persons and injuring several others.

While the army believes that there is a need to bring counter terror operations back in place in order to tighten the security for Amarnath pilgrims, the Centre will have to take the diplomatic call considering that the Ramzan ceasefire was being seen as a window for talks with the separatist groups in the Valley.