Journalist Shujaat Bukhari killed by gunmen in Srinagar

Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his personal security officers (PSO) were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Thursday.

Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.

While one of the PSO guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added.

The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.



Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a message that she was shocked and saddened by Bukhari's "sudden demise".

Terrorism, she said, has hit a new low with Bukhari's killing, "that too on the eve of Eid".

"We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done," Mehbooba said.

It was immediately unclear how many gunmen had attacked Bukhari.

Bukhari was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

