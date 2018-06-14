App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Journalist Shujaat Bukhari killed by gunmen in Srinagar

Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave, Srinagar for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his personal security officers (PSO) were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Thursday.

Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.

While one of the PSO guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added.

The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.

related news

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a message that she was shocked and saddened by Bukhari's "sudden demise".

"The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family," the chief minister said on Twitter.

Terrorism, she said, has hit a new low with Bukhari's killing, "that too on the eve of Eid".

"We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done," Mehbooba said.

It was immediately unclear how many gunmen had attacked Bukhari.

Bukhari was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Shujaat Bukhari

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.