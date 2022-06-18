English
    Shocked by cowardly terrorist attack on gurudwara in Kabul: PM Modi

    The Afghan interior ministry, in a statement, said two persons were injured after unidentified attackers attempted to enter the area, according to Tolo news.

    PTI
    June 18, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the "barbaric'' terrorist attack on the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul.

    Several blasts were reported near the gurudwara, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

    Modi tweeted, "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees."
