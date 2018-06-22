Shimla water crisis: Civic body proposes 10 percent hike in water charges

Weeks after being criticised for poor management of water resources, Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has proposed a 10 percent hike in annual water charges. The SMC has also made a provision to penalise consumers up to Rs 10,000 for wasting water.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a SMC engineer Vijay Gupta has confirmed that they have sent a proposal to the government for increasing water charges. Currently, the SMC charges Rs 13.20 per kilolitre of water for domestic consumption and Rs 25.30 per kilolitre of water used by commercial units up to 20,000 litres.

The report also stated that the SMC has not installed metres for all the 31,911 water connections yet and have been charging flat rates for domestic connections with a 30 percent sewage surcharge.

Shimla’s Mayor, Kusum Sadarte had called for an urgent meeting on Tuesday but had to cancel it following opposition from BJP councillors. Water is still being rationed in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh with supply being provided every alternate day.

Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur had advised Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) to find a permanent solution to Shimla’s water problem. IPH has been working on various projects to ensure the water shortage problem is resolved.

IPH has proposed a new project for drawing water from the Gumma pumping station in Shimla. It is also working on constructing check-dams in Gumma and Giri rivulets and the Ashwani Khad Scheme, which will increase 10 MLD water supply to the town.