'Security breach' during PM Modi's visit to Punjab, road blocked by protesters: MHA

Visuals from the site where protesters blocked the convoy of PM Modi

A "security breach" took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on January 5, as the route his convoy took to travel to Hussainiwala was blocked by protesters.

The Home Ministry said it has sought a detailed report on the matter from the state government.

Modi, as per the schedule shared with the Punjab government, had landed at Bathinda from where he was to go by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the prime minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. "When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours," MHA said in a statement.

Modi proceeded to travel by road after confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP of Punjab Police, it added.

"Around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors," the MHA said.

The prime minister was "stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes", the statement noted, adding that "this was a major lapse in the security of PM".

Modi's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government, the MHA said. "As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," it noted.

Also, in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, "which was clearly not deployed", the ministry further said.

After this security lapse, Modi's visit to the National Martyrs Memorial was canceled and it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action," the MHA statement noted.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who spoke to News18 after the MHA confirmed the security breach, said the state government should have been informed in "advance" that the prime minister may take the road route after arriving in Bathinda.

"Till 3 am last night, I got all roads cleared after talks. The PM had to come by air from Bathinda to Ferozepur...At the last minute, when in Bathinda, he changed his programme and said he will go by road. He should have told the Punjab government in advance - we could have made alternative arrangement as alternative routes are prepared for VIP movement," Channi told the news channel.

"But he proceeded by road without any prior programme and some took an opportunity and blocked the route. This was a natural happening...there were no lapses," the chief minister added.

Apart from Modi's visit to the National Martyrs Memorial, his rally in Ferozepur, where he was scheduled to inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore, was also cancelled. The BJP had earlier claimed that this was going to the biggest public meeting in the poll-bound state.

This was also Modi's first visit to Punjab since the passage of the controversial farm reform laws in 2020. The laws were repealed in November last year, following a year-long protests by several farmer unions.

Punjab was among the epicentres of farmers' agitation, which was suspended last month, shortly after the Modi government officially repealed the agrarian reform laws through the Parliament.

A section of protesters, however, have demanded compensation from the central government for the kin of farmers who died during the protest. The Union Agriculture Ministry had told the Parliament on December 1 that it had no data on death on farmers during the agitation.