Salute all remarkable individuals, organisations working towards improving healthcare: Narendra Modi

He said World Health Day is a day to reiterate country's commitment towards building a healthier society.
On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 lauded those working to improve healthcare facilities, sanitation and cleanliness, saying they are contributing towards better health of masses. He also prayed for everyone's good health and well-being."Salute to all those remarkable individuals and organisations working towards improving healthcare. I am proud of those working to improve cleanliness and sanitation facilities, which contributes to better health," he tweeted.
On #WorldHealthDay I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. Salute to all those remarkable individuals & organisations working towards improving healthcare. I am proud of those working to improve cleanliness and sanitation facilities, which contributes to better health.
