Salute all remarkable individuals, organisations working towards improving healthcare: Narendra Modi

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 lauded those working to improve healthcare facilities, sanitation and cleanliness, saying they are contributing towards better health of masses. He also prayed for everyone's good health and well-being.



On #WorldHealthDay I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. Salute to all those remarkable individuals & organisations working towards improving healthcare. I am proud of those working to improve cleanliness and sanitation facilities, which contributes to better health.

— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2019

"Salute to all those remarkable individuals and organisations working towards improving healthcare. I am proud of those working to improve cleanliness and sanitation facilities, which contributes to better health," he tweeted.

He said World Health Day is a day to reiterate country's commitment towards building a healthier society.

"It would make every Indian proud that our nation is home to the largest health programme in the world, Ayushman Bharat. It provides top quality and affordable healthcare to 50 crore Indians," Modi said.