App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RSS set to open Army school in UP, Akhilesh Yadav says children will learn 'mob lynching'

The school will be named Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir after the former chief of RSS, Rajendra Singh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to open an Army school in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh to train children to become officers in the armed forces, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, the school will be named as Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir after the former chief of RSS, Rajendra Singh. It will be run by organization’s education wing, Vidya Bharti.

It will be a residential school for boys, and will follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. It will have students from Class 6 to Class 12. Its first session will begin from April, 2020 with the first batch of 160 students in Class 6.

Close

The opening of the school in Shikarpur, the birthplace of Singh, is an “experiment” that the organization is doing for the first time in the country, Ajay Goyal, regional convener of West UP and Uttarakhand for the Vidya Bharti Uchha Shiksha Sansthan told the publication. It can be replicated to other places in future, he said.

related news

The organization is preparing the prospectus for the first batch of students and the applications will be invited from next month, said Goyal. In the first of 160 students, 56 seats will be allotted to the children of martyrs under a reservation scheme, he added.

The move has been criticised by former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. As per a Hindustan Times report, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief questioned the need of opening this school, when the state already has Army schools.

He said the project will entail an expenditure of Rs 40 crore. “What is the point of setting up a private Army school different from the national line?” he said.

Akhilesh further blamed the RSS for following divisive ideology and said the students in its school will “learn about mob lynching, anti-social activity and hatred because the RSS is opening this school to fulfil its agenda".

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #education #India #Politics #RSS #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.