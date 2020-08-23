Rs 15 lakh could earn you a 70-day road trip from Delhi to London

The road trip will cover countries such as China, Thailand, Laos, Russia, Poland, Germany and France, among others.

Gurugram-based private tourist company Adventures Overland announced on August 15 that it had plans to start the world’s “first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi and London”.

The service named “Bus to London” would take its passengers on a 70-day bus ride from Delhi to London, covering 18 countries and 20,000 km on its way. The countries it will pass by are Myanmar, China, Thailand, Laos, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and France.

Accroding to a News18 report quoting IANS, the company promised to take care of passengers’ visa arrangements and assured that their stays would be booked in 4-star or 5-star hotels. The service providers also claimed that they would arrange for Indian food for passengers in every country they visit.

A special 20-seater bus is being built for this mega journey, and it will reportedly be equipped with business class seats. Apart from passengers, a driver, an assistant driver, one guide, and one helper will also be present inside the bus during the long journey. However, the guide will be changed frequently during the course of the trip.

Also, different packages will be available, and the trip will be demarcated into four categories. Passengers will have to pay Rs 15 lakh only if they wish to take the whole journey from Delhi to London; for anyone else, the ticket prices will vary based on the part they wish to cover.

The one-of-a-kind journey was the brainchild of Adventures Overland Founders Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan, who had travelled to London via road.

Speaking about their plan, Agarwal said: “We planned this trip after a lot of people passionate about travelling expressed their wish for a road trip to London. This was announced on August 15, and we hope that the first bus to London will be flagged off in May 2021. We have not started the registrations due to the coronavirus spread.”