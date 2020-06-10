Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

Rajasthan has sealed all its inter-state borders due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, News18 has reported.

The report suggests that no person will be allowed to enter the state. Passes will be required for inter-state travel.

The state’s Health Department has said that 123 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today till 10.30 am. This took the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 11,368. The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak stands at 256.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)