you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

Rajasthan sealed its borders after total confirmed COVID-19 cases surged to 11,368, including 256 deaths

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
File image of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan has sealed all its inter-state borders due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, News18 has reported.

The report suggests that no person will be allowed to enter the state. Passes will be required for inter-state travel.

The state’s Health Department has said that 123 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today till 10.30 am. This took the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 11,368. The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak stands at 256.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan

