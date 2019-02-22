App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama terror attack: Security beefed up across railway network

Railway officials said although there was no specific intelligence input, security agencies have been put on high alert for the safety of passengers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, the Railway administration has stepped up security across its network, especially in the Mumbai metropolitan region, officials said on February 22.

Railway officials said although there was no specific intelligence input, security agencies have been put on high alert for the safety of passengers.

"Following instructions from the Railway Board, the apex body of the Indian Railway, security has been stepped up across its network, especially in Mumbai," officials said.

"In view of the Pulwama attack and with general elections round the corner, the railway authorities in Mumbai have got instructions from the Railway Board to stay alert," they added.

related news

According to them, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised not only the railways, but also other authorities, including local police, to keep a strict vigil at airports, cinema halls, malls and other public places.

Mumbai is the headquarter of the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR). Over 70 lakh people use suburban trains for their daily commute in the metropolis.

A senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said they have tightened the security at the stations following general instructions from the higher authorities.

K K Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner of Mumbai division of the CR said, "Security has been enhanced in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. We have issued advisories to all the units to stay alert and keep a vigil."

"We have deployed maximum number of personnel at the platforms and stations. Our men in civil dress are keeping a watch on people. Starting yesterday, combing operation is carried out in the morning and evening peak hours as a precautionary measure," he said.

"There is no specific intelligence input, but we are following the general instructions for the safety of our passengers," Ashraf added.

A senior WR official said security agencies have been put on high alert.

"WR teams are keeping a watch on the stations through CCTV cameras and conducting mock drills. Long distance trains, especially the Delhi-bound ones, are being checked with sniffer dogs and bomb detection squads," the official said.

When contacted, WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said orders have been given for conducting special security checks at the stations with high footfalls.

Passengers were also being urged to inform the security agencies if they spot any suspicious movement or person and baggage lying unattended at the stations.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.