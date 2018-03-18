Process to resolve mining crisis delayed due to CM's illness

Admitting that there was a delay in finding a solution to the mining crisis in Goa, the state BJP said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had initiated a process to resolve the issue, but it got stuck due to his ill-health.

BJP Goa unit chief Vinay Tendulkar and Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik said that Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who will be on a two-day visit to Goa from on Monday, would try to find a solution to the problem.

"We admit that there was a delay in finding a solution to the mining crisis because of CM's sudden health issues. On February 14, the chief minister had summoned the MPs and legislators from the mining belt. But on the same day his health deteriorated," Tendulkar said.

Naik said, "It is unfortunate that Parrikar fell ill, due to which the entire issue went on the back-burner. But now, attempts are being made to find a solution to the crisis."

Holding the BJP-led state government responsible for the crisis, people whose livelihood depends on the mining industry, have decided to hold a protest here tomorrow.

However, the ruling party today made an appeal to the protesters to withhold their agitation.

"I appeal to people who are dependent on the mining industry not to hold a protest as all attempts are being made to bring out a solution," Tendulkar said.

The mining industry had to stop operations from Friday, as per the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The apex court had last month quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015 and given the miners time till March 15 to manage their affairs.