Press is critical partner in democracy says Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on November 16 said press is critical and an integral partner in democracy and helps enhance the image of the administration.

Addressing the 'National Press Day' celebration organised at Raj Nivas, she said the administration was meant to serve the people who should also work with it.

Media acts as a bridge between the people and the administration and the media reports act as a vital input for the government to address the woes of the people, she said.

At the same time, she said, the press should carry only correct reports without derailing facts.

Referring to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) setting up a branch in the Union Territory as a major development, Bedi said the Central government was serious about curbing corruption.

"Corruption will come down considerably and better service will be available to the common man in Puducherry," she said.

She said her office had brought out a booklet entitled 'Good Practices' highlighting the implementation of schemes earmarked by the Centre for the Union Territory.

"Our work in Raj Nivas begins every day with the perusal of the reports in the day's newspapers and based on the issues in the reports, action was initiated by the departments concerned," she said.

"An amazing change was already seen taking place because of follow-up action in the wake of media reports," she said and added that 'the Union Home Minister had already called for presentation by the administrator or Lt Governor of Union Territories on 'Good Practices'.